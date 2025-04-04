Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American tourists from Massachusetts suffered horrific facial injuries after a moped crash while on holiday in Thailand.

Sierra Fairhurst, 24, was on a dream trip with friends in March when the tragic crash occurred. The Salem Hospital ICU nurse told Boston 25 she had a wonderful time in the Southeast Asian country, then the trip took a horrific turn when she was driving a rented moped.

The young woman had no recollection of the accident until she woke up in a small hospital in Krabi with severe injuries. She said: “We were on the road and then we weren't My eye socket is broken, I almost lost my eye, my cheekbones and nose were broken, so that's all metal now.”

According to GoFundMe, the Salem State University graduate suffered horrific facial injuries, a brain bleed and multiple broken bones. In the chaos of the accident, Fairhurst's passports and identification cards got lost, and she was unable to transfer to a hospital in Bangkok for facial surgery.

Eventually, the U.S. Embassy got her a passport and she was transported the Bangkok facility. Fairhurst underwent multiple surgeries in the Thai capital and finally returned to the U.S. on March 27.

Immediately after landing at Boston Logan International Airport, Fairhurst went to the hospital and was cleared from inpatient treatment. She has been to the wound clinic and oral maxillofacial surgeon and has appointments scheduled with her primary care provider, neurologist, ocular plastic surgeon, orthopedic surgeon and cosmetic dentist.

She said: “I talk with a lisp now, and people often ask me to repeat myself a few times,' said Fairhurst. I would definitely like to heal quickly and be able to get back to work, see my coworkers and my friends and take care of my patients. But I know I need to be able to pour from a full cup, and if my cup isn't full, I can't help anybody else”.