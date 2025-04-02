Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several tourists have been injured, with two suffering severe burns, after a speedboat exploded off the coast of Thailand.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several tourists were injured in the speedboat accident off the Thailand coast. It happened near Maiton Island, off Phuket as the Tana Marine 555 boat exploded and burst into flames just metres from the island.

At least six people were injured including the skipper of the boat. The blast caused flying debris and gave passengers just moments to flee before a huge fire took hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several tourists have been injured, with two suffering severe burns, after a speedboat exploded off the coast of Thailand. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Most of the tourists were from Russia and Kazakhstan. The Phuket Information Centre said: “The fire spread rapidly. There were 36 crew members and tourists on board. Everyone was able to get off the boat in time. However, there were minor injuries.”

Nachapong Pranit, director of the Phuket Marine Office, said a rescue team was deployed after receiving a report at 9:20 am. Two suffered burn injuries and were taken to hospital.

According to reports, the boat had stopped so some passengers could go swimming in shallow water, which likely saved them from injuries. This is the latest disaster involving a vessel in the last week after a tourist submarine with 45 Russian citizens on board sank off the coast of Egypt.