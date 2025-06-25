A woman who died after being hit by a road sweeper in Batley has been named by police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene at around 9.55am on Tuesday (June 24) on Commercial Street. Khatija Umarji, 77, who was from Batley, was reportedly leaving a shop before the tragedy struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been interviewed and released on bail as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the scene, one eyewitness told the BBC that Mrs Umarji trapped underneath the vehicle as her daughter shouted for help. He said he called 999 and police arrived shortly afterwards. "It affects people a lot, this is a small community," he said.

Her family released an announcement following her death. They said: With deep sorrow and heartfelt grief, we announce the passing of Khatija Umarji, wife of (the late) Ismail Umarji).” The family said she leaves behind four children.

Khatija Umarji died at the scene of the accident on Commercial Street, Batley, yesterday morning.

Floral tributes have also been left nearby, with notes including one which read: "RIP. You are in our thoughts and prayers, from staff and learners at the Smart Academy".

Detective Sergeant Nina Roper of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place. We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage of the crash or events leading up to it to come forward. The force also urged the public not to share any such material online out of respect for Ms Umarji’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via West Yorkshire Police Live Chat or call 101 quoting log number 509 of 24 June.