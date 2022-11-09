The Yorkshire tour sees King Charles III visit four Yorkshire cities, including York and Doncaster

King Charles III has begun his two day tour of Yorkshire. It is his first royal engagement in the county since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The tour sees the King and Queen Consort Camilla visit four of the county’s cities, including its newest one Doncaster. However, during his visit to York, one member of the public attempted to throw an egg at the new monarch.

Here we take a look at the purpose of King Charles’ Yorkshire tour and his reaction to events in York.

Britain’s King Charles is presented with a maquette of the statue of the statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II (Getty Images)

When is King Charles’ Yorkshire tour?

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla are currently taking part in a two day tour of Yorkshire. They began their journey by visiting Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday 8 November and will conclude their tour on Wednesday 9 November by visiting York and Doncaster.

When did Charles last visit Yorkshire?

The King last came to Yorkshire in 2021. At the time he was still titled as Prince Charles and accompanied by Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall. During their visit the royal couple met staff and stewards at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate.

What is the purpose of the King’s Yorkshire tour?

The monarch and Queen Consort are carrying out a series of royal duties in the county of Yorkshire.

Bradford

Charles began his Yorkshire tour in Bradford, where he visited the headquarters of supermarket Morrisons. Charles spoke to members of the company’s farming, community and apprenticeship programmes.

The royal couple then headed to Centenary Square and were greeted by performances from the City of Bradford Brass Band and Punjabi Roots Academy.

Leeds

The King’s second engagement took place at Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery. During his visit to Leeds, Charles was shown The World Reimagine Globes, part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic slave trade.

Charles also spoke to a number of young achievers from Leeds and was introduced to members of the cities Jamaican and West Indian Community.

During his time in Leeds, Charles also unveiled a plague to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds. The group was formed in 2012 and is an initiative aimed to support young people and help make Leeds a child friendly city.

York

The royal couple began day two of their royal tour by visiting York for a special ceremony. The ceremony was last carried out in 2012 to welcome the late monarch Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Charles and Camilla attended a short service at York Minster and were greeted by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cortell. During their visit, the royal couple unveiled a statue paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth - Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

During his time in York, Charles was predominantly given a warm greeting by the onlooking crowds. However, one member of the public threw an egg in the direction of King Charles whilst shouting that Britain was “built on the blood of slavery.”

Several officers were seen restraining the man to the ground after the incident. Charles appeared unfazed by the events and continued to greet the crowds in a traditional fashion.

Doncaster

King Charles will conclude his Yorkshire tour with a visit to its newest city Doncaster.

The monarch will visit the Mansion House alongside Queen Consort Camilla - with hundreds of people attending to welcome his arrival. He will be following the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth who last visited Doncaster in 1994.

Doncaster was officially awarded city status during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations earlier this year and the event will see King Charles officially proclaim Doncaster as a city.