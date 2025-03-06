Kyle Clifford: Killer found guilty of raping ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt during triple murder
Jurors took around 45 minutes to find Kyle Clifford guilty of the rape of Louise Hunt, 25, at her family’s home in Bushey, Hertfordshire after she ended their 18-month relationship.
The 26-year-old former soldier previously admitted the murders of Louise Hunt, 28-year-old Hannah Hunt and their 61-year-old mother Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.
Clifford failed to attend his four-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court, with the secure dock empty beside the packed public gallery where Mr Hunt and other family members attended each day.
There was applause from the public gallery, cries of “yes!”, with one woman pumping her fists and another woman weeping as the guilty verdict was returned.
Clifford pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the murders of Louise, her sister Hannah, and their mother Carol, and has also admitted the false imprisonment of Louise Hunt and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife.
He denies the rape of Louise on the day of the killings, on July 9 last year.
Mr Justice Joel Bennathan said he would sentence triple killer Kyle Clifford on Tuesday for his “dreadful” crimes that were “almost unspeakable”. “They conducted themselves with huge dignity and restraint and I pay tribute to them,” the judge said.