A man who murdered three members of the same family raped his ex-girlfriend in a “violent, sexual act of spite” before killing her, her sister, and their mother in a brutal attack, a court has heard.

Kyle Clifford, 26, is accused of carrying out the carefully planned and executed murders on July 9, 2023, after becoming “angry” when 25-year-old Louise Hunt ended their 18-month relationship. The trial, taking place at Cambridge Crown Court, is being held in Clifford’s absence.

The court heard Clifford gained access to the Hunt family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a brutal knife attack. He then restrained, raped, and killed Louise before fatally shooting her sister, 28-year-old Hannah Hunt, with a crossbow when she returned home from work.

Clifford had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of false imprisonment against Louise, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons - the crossbow and the knife. However, he denies a single charge of rape.

“It is not in dispute therefore that he murdered three members of the Hunt family – Carol, Louise, and Hannah,” prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the jury. “It is also not in dispute that he was unlawfully in possession of a knife and a crossbow that day. He also accepts that he falsely imprisoned Louise Hunt during the course of the incident, restraining her against her will.”

Prosecutors allege that Clifford had been obsessively monitoring Louise in the days before the attack and had searched online for how to purchase a crossbow. He had also accessed pornographic material, including a video of a former HMP Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, who admitted having sex with a prisoner.

Ms Morgan told the court: “During the course of this prolonged incident of violence, the prosecution alleges that the defendant raped Louise Hunt. It was a violent, sexual act of spite before he then killed her.”

The court heard that Louise’s friends and family had long been concerned about Clifford’s behaviour. Louise had shared with friends that he had a “nasty temper” and was often “aggressive”, while her sister Hannah found him “disrespectful, rude, and arrogant”.

Five days before her murder, Louise wrote a note on her phone titled “When you’re sad, look”, listing Clifford’s problematic behaviour, including being “racist,” using “belittling language,” and expressing dislike for transgender people.

After Louise ended the relationship, Clifford attempted to rekindle it multiple times, but she rebuffed him. This, the prosecution said, fueled his anger toward both Louise and her family, as he believed her relatives had encouraged her decision.

“The attack was carefully planned and executed, involving the deceit of Louise’s mother Carol Hunt, in order to gain access to the family home, followed by a brutal knife attack upon Carol Hunt,” Ms Morgan explained.

“The defendant then waited for Louise to enter the property, before restraining, raping, and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow. He then killed Louise’s sister Hannah Hunt with the crossbow, when she returned to the property after work.”

After the killings, Clifford became the subject of a massive manhunt before being found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London. He had shot himself in the chest with a crossbow.

The trial continues.