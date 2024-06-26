Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver of a Land Rover that crashed into a Wimbledon school and killed two eight-year-old girls will not face prosecution after it was found she had an epileptic seizure at the wheel.

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in south-west London, on July 6 last year. Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and hit a building.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the driver of the car, Claire Freemantle, had no prior diagnosis of a medical condition and had not had a seizure before. She has also surrendered her licence and cannot reapply to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency until she has been free of any seizures for a year.

Describing the deaths as “unthinkable tragedy” Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor with oversight of the Crown Prosecution Service London Homicide Unit, said there is “nothing to suggest the driver could have done anything to predict or prevent this tragedy.”

He said: “The death of a child is an unthinkable tragedy for any parent. On behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to both bereaved families who have suffered the devastating loss of their children, Nuria and Selena.

“The driver of the vehicle had an epileptic seizure behind the wheel, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle which then drove into the school. There is no evidence the driver had ever suffered a similar seizure before and she had no previously diagnosed medical condition.

“Because there is nothing to suggest the driver could have done anything to predict or prevent this tragedy, it is not in the public interest to pursue a criminal prosecution.”

Mr Narwal continued: “In reaching this decision we have considered the driver’s full medical records, obtained by police, and received evidence from neurological specialists, who agreed that the driver had a seizure and that this was the first such medical episode she had experienced.

“Throughout this process we have met with the bereaved families on several occasions, to ensure they are kept informed of the case progress and to fully explain the decision we have made. Our thoughts remain with them today, as well as with the other injured victims and the wider school community upon whom this tragic incident has had a profound impact.

Ms Freemantle said she had “no recollection of what took place” after losing consciousness because of an epileptic seizure at the wheel. In a statement to the PA news agency, she said: “Since I became aware of the terrible event that took place on July 6, the devastating consequences for all those affected have not left my thoughts and will be with me for the rest of my life.

“I have since been diagnosed as having suffered an epileptic seizure with loss of consciousness. This was not a pre-existing condition. As a result of losing consciousness I have no recollection of what took place. I can only express my deepest sorrow for the families who have suffered such dreadful loss and injury.

“As a mother, I understand there can be no words that adequately express the pain and loss resulting from what happened in those horrendous moments while I was unconscious. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of the children and families affected, and especially to the parents of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said: “This was a deeply tragic incident, the circumstances of which caused widespread shock and sadness. The families of Nuria and Selena – who we know are greatly loved and missed – are always in our thoughts, but particularly so in light of this development.

“Throughout the course of this investigation they have been supported by dedicated family liaison officers. Those officers were present earlier today when the outcome was relayed to the families by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), and they will continue to support them in any way they can going forward.

“I previously met with both families and have offered to meet them again should they have unanswered questions about the investigation following this outcome.

“Following a lengthy, detailed and complex investigation, a file of evidential material was passed to the CPS for them to consider whether charges were appropriate. Having carefully examined all of the information received, they have now confirmed the driver will not face charges.”

Family: ‘Justice has not been done’

The families of Nuria and Selena have slammed the decision saying their children ‘deserved better’. In a statement, the parents of Nuria and Selena, Sajjad Butt, Smera Chohan, Franky Lau and Jessie Deng said: “All the victims of the events of July 6 2023 did nothing wrong. We were all in the safest place we could have been outside our own homes. We were celebrating a day filled with joy.

“Nuria and Selena’s lives were taken in a moment. So many lives were also irreparably shattered in that moment. Hundreds of people – parents, teachers, children, neighbours, friends and family members – will never lead ‘normal’ lives again. Some of us will never experience joy again.

“We have tried to keep faith in the systems and institutions that are supposed to protect victims and deliver justice to those affected. We have been disappointed by this system. We have already expressed, publicly, our dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigative process.

“It is now clear to us that the depth of the process is questionable too. In the absence of any concrete evidence to the contrary, we can only surmise that the investigation has been equally poor.”

“There are questions that remain unanswered. We are not assured that all doubt has been removed in reaching the conclusion the Crown Prosecution Service have reached. As long as these doubts remain, we remain unconvinced that a fair and thorough investigation was conducted.

“We continue to live with horrific memories, some of us will never physically recover from our injuries, and the pain of our loss will never subside. And yet, it is suggested that we must continue to live with the claim that the person solely responsible for the deaths of two and the maiming of others bears no consequence for the actions that they solely are responsible, without providing us with sufficient evidence that no criminal act was conducted.