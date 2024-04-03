Sammy Jo-Baker, 36, reacted badly to questioning from officers who had been called to the Gunmakers Arms, Bradmore at around 2am on Sunday March 10

Sammy Jo-Baker, aged 36, reacted badly to questioning from officers who had been called to the Gunmakers Arms, Bradmore at around 2am on Sunday March 10.

Trouble had flared outside and a man who had been stabbed came running inside to seek help. Baker was celebrating her husband's birthday and a manager was in charge, but it was she who faced questioning from two police officers who attended.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard she became agitated and anxious with 'the same questions which she couldn't answer' and threw a glass from a recycling box which landed between the two of them and smashed, with the shards of the glass narrowly missing both of them. Maggie Meakin, prosecuting, said: "When arrested and taken to the police station she lunged towards one of the officers saying: 'Shall I assault you?' Then she refused to move when they arrived at the police station and was generally uncooperative."

The court heard Baker had been the licensee at The Gunmakers since January where Sundip Murria, defending, said she had done all she could to turn the troubled pub around and hadn't took a salary. He said: "On the night in question she wasn't in charge, a manager had been put in place and was celebrating her husbands birthday in the pub where she admits she had a few drinks but she wasn't to know what was going on outside nor was she really equipped to deal with that unexpected incident.

"She is of previous good character but suffers from ADHD and historically there is a history of some abuse in her younger years – all this was triggered by the officers questioning which was of course necessary but put her under pressure and she regrets her actions in throwing the glass and what happened afterwards. She also knows the consequences of having a criminal record on being a licensee and is desperate to stay as the landlady because she has worked hard to turn it into a good and friendly pub."