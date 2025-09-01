A major road is still closed as fire flare ups continue near seaside towns.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous flare ups have been reported by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service over the weekend as firefighters, farmers, gamekeepers and contractors continue to battle the Langdale Moor fire. Twelve appliances and crews have worked day and night to get the fire under control which is now contained.

However there are still flare ups as “peat continues to burn”. An update issued by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday evening at 6pm read: “The temperatures have warmed during the afternoon and there has been an increase in wind speeds. We have had 12 crews on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Numerous flares ups have occurred throughout the day, including May Beck. All of these have been within the contained boundary and have been dealt with through normal firefighting tactics.

A major road is still closed as fire flare ups continue near seaside towns. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“These flare ups will continue for some time as the peat continues to burn under the surface, creating surface hotspots. These will look more dramatic at night. We will inform the public, if there is any escalation of the incident.

“With changes in weather including the increase in rain, smoke will linger at low levels. This means you may notice more smoke within your communities.

“If you are affected by smoke, please keep your doors and windows shut and continue to follow the advice available on North Yorkshire Council’s website. Please check on vulnerable neighbours. Road closures are still in place. These are there for yours, and our emergency services safety, therefore, please adhere to these and do not drive round them.”

The following roads are currently listed as being closed:

A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton - (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)

A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm, Hawsker (Junction B1447 to Junction C226 Back Lane, Hawsker)

B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)

C78 Public House to Ruskin Lodge, Harwood Dale

C206 Gowland Lane, Cloughton

C224 Moorgate, Littlebeck (A169 to U2335 Lousy Hill Lane)

U2335 Lousy Hill Lane, Littlebeck

U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe

U2349 Road from High Normanby to Whitby to Scarborough Road, Hign Normanby

C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale

C85 Bridge Home Lane to Evan Howe Pond, Fylingthorpe

C219 Sled Gates to Latter Gate Hills, Fylingthorpe

U2413 Stoupe Brow to Stoup Bank Farm, Fylingdales Moor, Junction on to Cinder Track only

C85 Bridge Home Lane to Low Farm, Fylingthorpe, Junction on to Cinder Track only

C70 Helworth Road, Harwood Dale (Juntion A171 Helworth Road to Gowland Lane)

C225 Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

C225 Sneanton Thorpe Lane, Sneatonthorpe, Junction U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe

C226 Back Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

U2339 Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

U2343 Hall Farm Road, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

U2343 Mill Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)