Langdale Moor fire: A171 remains closed as 'numerous' flare ups continue while 'peat continues to burn' - latest updates
Numerous flare ups have been reported by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service over the weekend as firefighters, farmers, gamekeepers and contractors continue to battle the Langdale Moor fire. Twelve appliances and crews have worked day and night to get the fire under control which is now contained.
However there are still flare ups as “peat continues to burn”. An update issued by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday evening at 6pm read: “The temperatures have warmed during the afternoon and there has been an increase in wind speeds. We have had 12 crews on site.
“Numerous flares ups have occurred throughout the day, including May Beck. All of these have been within the contained boundary and have been dealt with through normal firefighting tactics.
“These flare ups will continue for some time as the peat continues to burn under the surface, creating surface hotspots. These will look more dramatic at night. We will inform the public, if there is any escalation of the incident.
“With changes in weather including the increase in rain, smoke will linger at low levels. This means you may notice more smoke within your communities.
“If you are affected by smoke, please keep your doors and windows shut and continue to follow the advice available on North Yorkshire Council’s website. Please check on vulnerable neighbours. Road closures are still in place. These are there for yours, and our emergency services safety, therefore, please adhere to these and do not drive round them.”
The following roads are currently listed as being closed:
- A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton - (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)
- A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm, Hawsker (Junction B1447 to Junction C226 Back Lane, Hawsker)
- B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)
- C78 Public House to Ruskin Lodge, Harwood Dale
- C206 Gowland Lane, Cloughton
- C224 Moorgate, Littlebeck (A169 to U2335 Lousy Hill Lane)
- U2335 Lousy Hill Lane, Littlebeck
- U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe
- U2349 Road from High Normanby to Whitby to Scarborough Road, Hign Normanby
- C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale
- C85 Bridge Home Lane to Evan Howe Pond, Fylingthorpe
- C219 Sled Gates to Latter Gate Hills, Fylingthorpe
- U2413 Stoupe Brow to Stoup Bank Farm, Fylingdales Moor, Junction on to Cinder Track only
- C85 Bridge Home Lane to Low Farm, Fylingthorpe, Junction on to Cinder Track only
- C70 Helworth Road, Harwood Dale (Juntion A171 Helworth Road to Gowland Lane)
- C225 Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)
- C225 Sneanton Thorpe Lane, Sneatonthorpe, Junction U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe
- C226 Back Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)
- U2339 Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)
- U2343 Hall Farm Road, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)
- U2343 Mill Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)