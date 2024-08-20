Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Environment Agency has issued an update on its course of action after a major sewage spill at Exmouth beach in Devon.

A sewer pipe burst at Maer Road pumping station on Wednesday 14 August which caused raw waste to leak into the sea just off Exmouth. The incident prompted 'do not bathe' warnings from the local council and the Environment Agency (EA).

Bruce Newport from the Environment Agency said: “We recognise South West Water’s work to repair damage to the broken sewer network at Exmouth. As regulator, we are keeping pressure on the water company to do all it can to prevent pollution from damaging bathing water quality. We continue to monitor the site closely and encourage the public to check Swimfo for the latest status of bathing water quality before swimming.”

Mr Newport added: “Given the seriousness of the incident, the Environment Agency is considering what legal approach to take for these pollutions on Exmouth beach.” ESCAPE (End Sewage Convoys And Pollution Exmouth) Facebook page posted the update as locals fume about the latest sewage spill in the town. One user wrote on the post: “That would be a great start”.

While another said: “I wish I had the confidence to think that the Environment Agency had the guts to do that.” Founder of the group, Geoff Crawford, said: “ESCAPE met with EA three weeks ago. We know they have the powers to take enforcement action and so I’m hoping that SWW will now be instructed to replace the whole of the two rising mains and to install larger storm storage tanks at Maer Road and Hartopp Road.”

The water firm has recently announced that it has completed a temporary fix and work is set to begin on a permanent repair. South West Water (SWW) added that tankers will remain at the Maer Road site as a precaution while this work is completed.

South West Water said: “Our teams have been working around the clock in Exmouth to repair the burst pipe from Maer Road pumping station at Maer Lane. We are pleased to say that we have now completed the temporary fix, and the pipe is up and running, and we can now begin planning the permanent repair.

"However, tankers will remain on site as a precaution. We would like to thank residents and visitors for their patience, and we are sorry for the disruption caused throughout this event.”