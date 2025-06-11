Police have warned the public not to approach an inmate who has escaped from prison.

A search has been launched to find the escapee. Liam Slater, 33, fled HMP Hatfield (where he was serving time for shoplifting and theft) on May 18. South Yorkshire Police urged the public to help them track down the 33-year-old - but warned people to not approach the inmate.

Cops said he was last seen boarding a train to Leeds at Stainforth station and asked members of the public who have seen Slater or have any information on his whereabouts to call 999. South Yorkshire Police have told the public to "not approach" the escapee if he is seen.

Police have warned the public not to approach an inmate who has escaped from prison. (Photo: South Yorkshire Police) | South Yorkshire Police

The force said: "If you see Slater, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 818 of 18 May 2025 when you get in touch." The police added: "Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers."

South Yorkshire Police revealed Liam Slater has links to Wetherby and Seacroft in Leeds. He is wanted in connection with escaping lawful custody in Doncaster.

Liam Slater was reported to have escaped HMP Hatfield on Sunday May 18 at 6.13pm. He was last seen boarding a train to Leeds at Stainforth station at 8.46pm on the same evening.