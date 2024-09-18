Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was groped at the Liberal Democrats party conference in Brighton.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, during the ‘glee club’ event at the party conference on Tuesday (September 17) at around midnight. The event was taking place at The Grand Hotel in Brighton, where party leader Ed Davey delivered his keynote speech only hours after the incident took place.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats confirmed that the man who was arrested was a party member but has since had his party membership suspended pending the police investigation. They said: “We are horrified this has happened, we assisted the police in identifying and arresting the suspect and have suspended him from the party.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have arrested a 57-year-old man from Bristol on suspicion of sexual assault by touching in relation to an incident which took place at The Grand Hotel, Kings Road, Brighton at around midnight on Tuesday. He remains in custody at this time.”

The late-night glee club is an annual event at the Lib Dem party conference, with members often taking the opportunity to have a drink and singalong to parody political songs, that includes lyrics such as “b*****s to Brexit”.