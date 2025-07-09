The advertising watchdog has ruled that customers were “misled” after drinks brand Lipton Ice Tea posted a joke advert online telling them that a best-selling flavour was being discontinued two weeks before April Fools’ Day.

The drinks brand hit the headlines in March after it shared a post on both Instagram and TikTok in which it told customers that the Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavour would soon be disappearing from shelves, despite being one of the best-selling flavours. The post stated: “REST IN PEACH You may have heard that our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavour is getting discontinued.

“We know – it hurts (sorry if we’ve ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev). But don’t worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you refreshed. And who knows? Maybe one day, Peach will make a legendary comeback. We appreciate your understanding during this period of adjustment and apologize for any inconvenience caused. #RIPeach.”

Lipton previously announced that its popular Peach Ice Tea would be discontinued in an April Fools advert posted two weeks before April 1 | @liptonicetea/Instagram

The fake announcement was made on March 18. Consumers posted in the comments of the posts in shock, including the top comment which was liked more than 60,000 times, saying: THIS BETTER BE A JOKE”.

PepsiCo International Ltd, which owns the Lipton Ice Tea brand, had initially intended to make an announcement on April Fools’ Day [April 1] to assure consumers that their favourite flavour was not disappearing from shelves, and made the initial post in mid-March to “avoid getting lost amongst other brands’ April Fools’ ads and not to mislead customers”. However, after receiving some negative comments from consumers on social media from customers who were confused by the timing, the reveal was instead made the next day on March 19.

The Advertising Standard Agency (ASA) has upheld complaints against the company’s posts which argued they were misleading to customers. The ruling said: “The ads featured statements such as “our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavour is getting discontinued” and “We […] apologize [sic] for any inconvenience caused”, which the ASA considered were likely to be understood by consumers to mean the tea was being discontinued.

“We considered that consumers would likely understand that, because it was being discontinued, there would be a limited amount of time to purchase a peach flavour tea product before stocks ran out, and if they wanted to purchase the product, there would be a time pressure to do so.”

PepsiCo International Ltd argued that some of the comments from consumers indicated that some understood the joke nature of the post, with some picking up on the fact that April Fools’ Day was just around the corner. However, the ASA ruled that : “While some of the comments in the posts indicated that some people believed it was a joke that the product was being discontinued, the comments came from consumers, not Lipton Ice Tea, and were not part of the ads.

“We also noted that the comment section featured comments which suggested consumers were unclear on whether or not the ad was a joke, or serious.”

The advert has since been banned by the ASA. PepsiCo International Ltd said that the company “would learn from these ads and ensure their future campaigns of a similar nature would be more clearly signposted and more carefully timed to avoid misinterpretation.”