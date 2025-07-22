Liskeard Cornwall: Huge waste fire burning at Lean Quarry near A38 - residents urged to avoid nearby roads
A large waste fire is burning in Cornwall and fire crews are expected to be tackling the fire for hours. The fire broke out at Horningtops, to the southeast of Liskeard, at around 5.30am on Tuesday, July 22.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has advised local residents to keep their doors and windows closed this morning, due to a large smoke plume. They have also asked people to limit the use of roads nearby.
The fire service said: "CFRS are currently in attendance at a large waste fire at Lean Quarry. There is a large smoke plume and we are therefore requesting that people in the near vicinity keep windows and doors closed.
"Crews will be on scene for a prolonged period and request that people limit use of the roads in the adjacent areas. Thank you for your co-operation. Further updates will be available via social media and the CFRS website."
Cornwall Council said: “Firefighters are currently attending a large waste fire at Lean Quarry, Horningtops, near Liskeard. There is a large smoke plume and people in the vicinity are being asked to keep windows and doors closed and limit use of the roads in the nearby areas.”
