A boat has burst into fire off the coast of Indonesia, with terrified passengers seen jumping for their lives into the sea.

The Gregorius Barcelona V was sailing off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia when it caught fire. Passengers were seen jumping in the sea to save themselves while some parents carrying kids remained on the ship. It's not yet known if anyone has been killed.

The Head of the Manado Search and Rescue Office, George Leo Mercy Randang, released a statement on the ongoing situation. "The incident occurred near the waters of Talise, North Minahasa. The team should have arrived at the location by now, as the latest reports indicated they were close to the burning ship. The team is focusing on rescue and evacuation first," said Mercy.

As well as the search and rescue vessels, fishermen were called in to help assist. Vessels nearby picked a number of the jumpers from the sea.

The ferry had earlier departed from the Talaud Islands and was en route to Manado when it erupted in a blaze off the coast of North Sulawesi today. A joint search and rescue team has been deployed to the location where the ship caught on fire.

"Yes, the KN Bima Sena Likupang team immediately went to the location. Basarnas ships and boats from several dive resorts were also on site," said the Head of Basarnas Manado, George Randang.