Fire Liverpool today: Large scrap metal fire blazes near docks - people urged to avoid area
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were alerted at 1.05pm today, Saturday, and were on scene just a minute later following reports of an incident on Regent Road, Kirkdale. People have been asked to avoid the area after a large scrap metal fire at an industrial site.
Six crews were deployed to the area and found a pile of scrap metal, approximately 20 metres by 20 metres, well alight. A spokesperson for the fire service said two main branches are in use and water supplies have been established.
Cranes have been requested to assist at the scene. Merseyside Police is in attendance to support traffic management.
The fire service spokesperson said: "This incident is ongoing, please avoid the area." Images on social media show huge plumes of smoke in billowing into the sky.
