The A1(M) is closed northbound between J62 Durham and J63 Chester le Street after a 'multi-vehicle collision'.

The collision occurred at 9.26am this morning (July 19) between junctions 62 (Durham) and 63 (Chester-le-Street), prompting a large emergency response. The emergency services arrived to find a car on it's roof after the multi-vehicle crash with one person trapped inside.

They managed to free the person, who is now receiving medical treatment. Group Manager Jon Singleton from County Durham and Darlington Fire Rescue Service said: "The County Durham and Darlington Fire Rescue Service at 9.26am this morning, Saturday, were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1M northbound between junctions 62 and 63.

"Three vehicles were sent as well as a specialist rescue vehicle and an officer to the scene to aid with partner agencies, and to affect possible rescue. On arrival, we were faced with one vehicle on its roof and a person trapped within that vehicle.

"The fire and rescue service, along with its blue light partners, the police and ambulance, as well as Highways Agency, worked collaboratively, and the driver of the vehicle is now receiving definitive medical care. The A1M was closed for safe operations for a small amount of time and at this time still remains closed with diversions in place, but it is likely to reopen very shortly."

The crash has caused delays of up to an hour, with motorists stuck in standstill traffic and some even getting out of the car. National Highways confirmed the closure, stating: "The A1M in County Durham is closed northbound between J62 (Durham) and J63 (Chester le Street) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services including Durham Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."