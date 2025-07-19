There is “miles of congestion” on the M25 this morning (Saturday 19 July) due to a “collision and debris”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was being held earlier on this morning due to the incident but now three lanes are open and one remains closed. National Highways posted an update at around 7:30am this morning.

It said: “3 lanes are now open on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J8 #Reigate and J7 (#M23 junction). 1 lane remains closed due to a collision and debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delays of approx. 20 minutes, 2.5 miles of congestion on the approach.” Drivers are being warned to expect delays.

It comes after the motorway was shut on 16 July near Epping and Brentwood in Essex due to an overturned van. Congestion back to the Dartford Crossing created hour-long waits for motorists. National Highways called the incident a "serious collision".