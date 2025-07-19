M25 traffic: 'Miles of congestion' between J8 and J7 as 'one lane closed' due to 'collision and debris'
Traffic was being held earlier on this morning due to the incident but now three lanes are open and one remains closed. National Highways posted an update at around 7:30am this morning.
It said: “3 lanes are now open on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J8 #Reigate and J7 (#M23 junction). 1 lane remains closed due to a collision and debris.
“Delays of approx. 20 minutes, 2.5 miles of congestion on the approach.” Drivers are being warned to expect delays.
It comes after the motorway was shut on 16 July near Epping and Brentwood in Essex due to an overturned van. Congestion back to the Dartford Crossing created hour-long waits for motorists. National Highways called the incident a "serious collision".
