A major road in Scotland is closed in both directions due to an “ongoing incident”.

Diversion details

Westbound: Closure of the A75 at Gretna West (B721) junction leave taking left and then right onto the B721 – travel to Annan passing through, Rigg, Eastriggs and Dornock – at Annan east take right at roundabout onto B6357 – travel to Annan bypass East – taking right onto slip road to rejoin A75 Westbound. Distance 7.5 miles. Eastbound: Closure of A75 at Annan Bypass East (B6357), take right onto line road then left onto B6357 Stapleton Road – continue to roundabout junction with B721 – take left 1st exit onto B721 passing through Dornock, Eastriggs and Rigg – after passing Loanworth Road take left onto A721 (at Gretna West) then right to rejoin A75. Distance 7.5 miles.