A75 closed: Major road near Annan remains shut in both directions due to 'ongoing traffic incident' - drivers warned to use 'alternative route'
The A75 near Annan remains closed this morning (Saturday 19 July). Traffic Scotland said: “#A75 Annan remains CLOSED in both directions due to an ongoing road traffic incident.
“Please use an alternative route and allow extra travel time. Road users are advised to use the signed diversion route and expect longer than normal travel times.”
Traffic Scotland has listed diversion routes on its website. These are listed below.
Diversion details
Westbound: Closure of the A75 at Gretna West (B721) junction leave taking left and then right onto the B721 – travel to Annan passing through, Rigg, Eastriggs and Dornock – at Annan east take right at roundabout onto B6357 – travel to Annan bypass East – taking right onto slip road to rejoin A75 Westbound. Distance 7.5 miles. Eastbound: Closure of A75 at Annan Bypass East (B6357), take right onto line road then left onto B6357 Stapleton Road – continue to roundabout junction with B721 – take left 1st exit onto B721 passing through Dornock, Eastriggs and Rigg – after passing Loanworth Road take left onto A721 (at Gretna West) then right to rejoin A75. Distance 7.5 miles.
