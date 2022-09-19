Mark Fullbrook, the Downing Street chief of staff, is a witness in an FBI investigation

The change in leadership at No10 Downing Street has brought with it numerous staffing changes. Among those taking up new roles after Liz Truss began her tenure as prime minister is Mark Fullbrook.

Mr Fullbrook is the chief of staff at Downing Street, and was recently revealed to be a witness in an FBI probe.

Who is Mark Fullbrook?

Mr Fullbrook a political strategist and lobbyist. He is a former deputy head of the Conservative Party serving in that role between 1988 and 1992 during the premiership of Margaret Thatcher and then John Major.

He went on to work as head of campaigning for the party. From May 2010 to May 2022 he was a partner and chief global projects officer for CT Group along with Sir Lynton Crosby. Sir Lynton is also a political strategist who has managed electoral campaigns is several countries. He managed the Conservative general election campaigns in 2005, 2015 and 2017.

Between May and September this year Mr Fullbrook established his own consultancy firm of which he was CEO - Fullbrook Strategies Limited. The firm advised Liz Truss during the Conservative leadership race. Fullbrook Strategies ceased trading just before he was appointed to his Downing Street role.

Number 10 Chief of Staff Mark Fullbrook leaving after a meeting with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Downing Street, pictured on 7 September.

What is his role?

As Downing Street chief of staff Mr Fullbrook is a senior aide to Liz Truss. The role is the most senior political appointee in the office of the Prime Minister and is a non-ministerial position.

The post holder controls access to the Prime Minister and their staff. Although responsibilities can vary it usually sees the chief of staff involved in the forming and implementing of policies as well as advising the Prime Minister.

Why has he been interviewed as a witness by the FBI?

Mr Fullbrook is assisting the FBI as a witness as part of a bribery investigation that has seen the arrest of the former governor of Puerto Rico.

Mr Fullbrook had been working for CT Group when the firm was hired to provide research in 2020 for Julio Herrera Velutini, a Venezuelan-Italian banker who is accused of bribing the former governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez Garced.

Last month, Vazquez Garced was arrested and is also facing bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign.

The US Department of Justice indictment alleges that Herrera Velutini and another individual, Mark Rossini, paid more than $300,000 to political consultants in support of Vazquez Garced’s campaign. It is alleged that in exchange she took action to demand the resignation of a regulator investigating Herrera Velutini’s bank.

A spokesperson for Mr Fullbrook said he obeyed the law in all countries where he worked and that he was confident he had done so in this case, too.

They said: “Mark Fullbrook is a witness in this matter and has fully, completely and voluntarily engaged with the US authorities in this matter, as he would always do in any circumstance in which his assistance is sought by authorities.”