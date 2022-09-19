Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw incorrectly labelled the PM and her husband as “minor royals” and “local dignitaries”

Liz Truss might be the new Prime Minister but she is not yet the household name that her predecessor was.

Australian TV presenters were unable to identify the new Conservative Party leader as she arrived at the Queen’s funeral.

Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were leading the coverage of the events at Westminster Abbey for Nine News Sydney.

However the pair made quite the gaffe when they failed to identify exactly who Liz Truss was.

Here’s what happened:

Who did the TV presenters think Liz Truss was?

Prime Minister of The United Kingdom, Liz Truss departs Westminster Abbey after the funeral service.

Overton and Grimshaw were explaining to viewers who guests arriving for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

But they were left flummoxed by the arrival of Liz Truss and her husband.

In a clip shared on social media, they can be heard umming and ahing trying to idenfity the Prime Minister before labelling them “minor royalys” or “local dignitaries”.

The footage shows the PM’s car arriving at Westminster Abbey with her husband.

It starts with Grimshaw asking “who is this”, to which Overton replies “hard to identify, maybe minor royals, members of the... I can’t identify them”.

Grimshaw continues “we can’t spot everyone unfortunately, they look like they could well be local dignitaries. It’s hard to see, we are looking at the backs of their heads”.

The presenters are quickly corrected that the people they could see arriving at Westminster Abbey were in fact the Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband.