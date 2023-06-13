An earlier announcement blamed “changing market conditions” for the decision that will put 2,000 jobs on the line

All 237 Lloyds Pharmacy branches located in Sainsbury’s will shut down from today (Tuesday 13 June) putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

The closures in Sainsbury’s were originally planned to be phased out over the next year but have now been brought forward, according to a Pharmacy Business magazine.

It comes following a major restructuring operation after multinational private equity firm Aurelius purchased Lloyds Pharmacy from Sainsbury’s last year.

An earlier announcement had blamed "changing market conditions" for the decision to shut the branches, adding that it is “exploring options” for each site individually and closures would be announced on a “branch-by-branch” basis.

A spokesperson from Lloyds Pharmacy told Pharmacy Business: “In January 2023 Lloyds Pharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.

"It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by 13th June 2023.”

The spokesperson added: “Throughout the process, Lloyds Pharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.”

At the time of the previous announcement, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Lloyds Pharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

Earlier this year, Lloyds Pharmacy was reported to be considering closures of some standalone stores, which are not affected by the latest announcement.

Pharmacy Network News said it had seen emails discussing the sale with prospective buyers, but a spokesperson for Lloyds Pharmacy did not confirm or deny if stores were being put up for sale.

Several LloydsPharmacy branches have been sold in the last few months with two stores in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, sold to independent chain Porter Pharmacy.

Which Lloyds Pharmacies are closing?

Listed is every Lloyds Pharmacy branch that is closing down: