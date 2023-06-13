All 237 Lloyds Pharmacy branches located in Sainsbury’s will shut down from today (Tuesday 13 June) putting 2,000 jobs at risk.
The closures in Sainsbury’s were originally planned to be phased out over the next year but have now been brought forward, according to a Pharmacy Business magazine.
It comes following a major restructuring operation after multinational private equity firm Aurelius purchased Lloyds Pharmacy from Sainsbury’s last year.
An earlier announcement had blamed "changing market conditions" for the decision to shut the branches, adding that it is “exploring options” for each site individually and closures would be announced on a “branch-by-branch” basis.
A spokesperson from Lloyds Pharmacy told Pharmacy Business: “In January 2023 Lloyds Pharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.
"It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by 13th June 2023.”
The spokesperson added: “Throughout the process, Lloyds Pharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.”
At the time of the previous announcement, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Lloyds Pharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.
“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”
Earlier this year, Lloyds Pharmacy was reported to be considering closures of some standalone stores, which are not affected by the latest announcement.
Pharmacy Network News said it had seen emails discussing the sale with prospective buyers, but a spokesperson for Lloyds Pharmacy did not confirm or deny if stores were being put up for sale.
Several LloydsPharmacy branches have been sold in the last few months with two stores in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, sold to independent chain Porter Pharmacy.
Which Lloyds Pharmacies are closing?
Listed is every Lloyds Pharmacy branch that is closing down:
- Alperton
- Alphington Road
- Altrincha
- Amblecote
- Apsley Mills
- Archer Road
- Arnold
- Ashton Moss
- Badger Farm
- Bagshot Rd
- Ballymena In
- Bamber Bridge
- Banbury
- Barnstaple
- Barnwood
- Bath
- Beaconsfield
- Berryden
- Bicester
- Biggleswade
- Bishop Auckland
- Blackheath
- Bognor Regis
- Bolton
- Bramingham Park
- Brentwood
- Bridgend
- Broadcut
- Brookwood
- Burnley
- Burpham
- Bury St Edmunds
- Bybrook
- Calcot
- Cannock
- Canterbury
- Carlisle
- Castle Point
- Chaddesden
- Chadwell Heath
- Chafford Hundred
- Cheadle
- Chester
- Chesterfield
- Chichester
- Chippenham
- Chiswick
- Christchurch
- Cobham
- Coldhams Lane
- Coreys Mill
- Court House Green
- Cramlington
- Crayford
- Cromwell Road
- Crystal Palace
- Darlington I
- Dartford In
- Denton
- Didcot
- Dome Roundabout
- Dulwich
- Dunstable
- Durham
- East Filton
- East Grinstead
- East Mayne
- East Prescot Rd
- Eastleigh
- Edenthorpe
- Ellesmere Port
- Eltham
- Ely
- Emersons Green
- Exeter
- Fairfield
- Fallowfield
- Farlington
- Farnborough
- Fosse Park
- Frome
- Glen Rd
- Gloucester Quay
- Godalming
- Charlton Riverside
- Grimsby
- Hadleigh Road
- Halifax
- Hampden
- Hankeridge Farm
- Harlow
- Harrogate
- Haverhill
- Hayes
- Haywards Heath
- Hazel Grove
- Heaton
- Heaton Park
- Hedge End
- Hendon
- Hereford
- Heyford Hill
- High Wycombe
- Hoddesdon
- Horsham
- Huntingdon
- I.O.W
- Keighley
- Kempshott
- Kempston
- Kenton
- Kidderminster
- Kidlington
- Kiln Lane
- Kings Lynn
- Ladbroke Grove
- Larkfield
- Leamington
- Lee Green
- Leeds Moortown
- Leek
- Letchworth
- Lewes Rd
- Lincoln
- Liverpool (Woolton)
- Locksbottom
- London Colney
- Longwater Lane
- Loughborough
- Low Hall
- Luton
- Macclesfield
- Maidenhead
- Mansfield
- Marsh Mills
- Marshall Lake
- Meadowbank
- Melksham
- Mere Green
- Merton
- Milton Keynes
- Monks Cross
- Morecambe
- Nantwich
- New Barnet
- New Cross Gate
- Newbury
- Newbury Park
- Newcastle U Lyme
- Newhaven
- Newport
- Newton Abbot
- Nine Elms
- North Cheam
- Northfield
- Northwich
- Oldbury
- Osmaston
- Paignton
- Penzance
- Penrith
- Peterborough
- Pinhoe Road
- Pound Lane
- Preston
- Purley Way
- Queens Rd
- Redbank Rd
- Reedswood
- Rice Lane
- Richmond
- Romford
- Rugby
- Rustington
- Sale
- Salford
- Scarborough
- Scunthorpe
- Sedlescombe Road
- Sevenoaks
- Shorehead
- Shrewsbury
- Slough
- South Ruislip
- Southend
- Southport
- Spalding
- Springfield
- St Albans
- Stanmore
- Stanway
- Stirling
- Straiton
- Streatham
- Stroud
- Sudbury
- Sunderland
- Sunderland North
- Sury Basin
- Swadlincote
- Swansea
- Sydenham
- Tadley
- Talbot Heath
- Taplow
- Team Valley
- Telford
- Tewkesbury Road
- Thanet Westwoodcross
- Thetford
- Thornhill
- Torquay
- Truro
- Tunbridge Wells
- Upper Norwood
- Upton
- Urmston
- Wakefield
- Walton
- Warlingham
- Warren Heath
- Watchmoor Park
- Water Lane
- Wednesfield
- Weedon Road
- Welwyn Garden City
- West Green
- West Park Farm
- Whitechapel
- Whitehouse Farm
- Whitley Bay
- Whitstable
- Wigan
- Winchmore Hill
- Winnersh
- Winterstoke Road
- Witney