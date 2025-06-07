Loch Cluanie: Man, 29, dies after Yamaha motorbike crash on the A87 in Highlands
The crash involving a Yamaha motorbike happened on Friday morning on the A87 at Loch Cluanie. Officers were alerted just before 11.30am and emergency services attended.
The man was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.
Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1214 of June 6.
