Loch Lomond Scotland: Man, 50, arrested and charged over death of man after remains of Rangers fan found at popular UK beauty spot

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow man whose remains were discovered near Loch Lomond.

Rangers fan Graham Wright, 38, was last seen in the Gorbals area of Glasgow on August 20. His remains were found at the Rubha Dubh, near Firkin Point, on September 13.

Officers investigating the case say they have now arrested and charged a man in connection. Mr Wright’s family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The 50-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. Officers said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and extensive enquiries remain ongoing.

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow man whose remains were discovered near Loch Lomond. (Photo: Police Scotland) | Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 38-year-old Graham Wright. His family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 6 October, 2025.” The charge comes after John Roarty appeared in court charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with the death. The 38-year-old appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, where he made no plea and was remanded in custody.

