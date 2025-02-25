London bus crash: One dead and three injured - including 9-year-old child - after bus smashes into car on Whitmore Road in Harrow
The bus and a car collided on Whitmore Road in Harrow, northwest London at around 10.20pm on Monday (24 February). It has now been confirmed one person has died, though it is unclear in which vehicle they were travelling or if they were waiting at the bus stop by which the crash happened.
A nine-year-old child is among four other people rushed to hospital with serious injuries. It again has not been confirmed if they were passengers on the bus, the car, waiting at the bus stop or a combination of these.
A major incident investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police’s collision investigation unit. London Ambulance Service also attended the crash, which happened on a road just off the A312 which connects Harrow with Northolt, an area a short distance south.
No arrests have been made at the time, though the bus driver - a woman who was uninjured - has been questioned as part of the investigation, according to news agency UKNIP. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured any footage to come forward with information.
