Tram crash Manchester today: Girl, 13, killed after tram crashes into van in city centre
The girl was taken to hospital but died from her injuries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. "No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing," the force said.
The fatal collision happened on Mosley Street shortly before 10am, a Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) spokesperson said. A statement read: "All of our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting police with their investigation," a statement said.
TfGM said there was continued disruption across the Metrolink after the incident and advised people to check the Bee Network website and app for the latest travel information. Manchester's Bee Network said: "Due to a road traffic collision on Mosley Street in the city centre, no tram services are operating between St Peter's Square and Piccadilly Gardens."
An X post from GMP's traffic officers said: "Our officers are currently in attendance at a collision, involving a tram and another vehicle in Manchester city centre. We are presently trying to establish the circumstances however we envisage there will be a lengthy closure of surrounding streets near to St Peters Square."
