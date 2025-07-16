A TikTok account has gone viral showing how scammers in London steal from tourists and residents.

One of the videos is captioned “five minutes of unedited scammers” and shows how men lure tourists in to then steal from them on Westminster Bridge in London. At the start of the video it shows a man doing the cup and ball show on the floor.

The man and those surrounding him, presumably all working together, then gang up on the cameraman telling him to stop filming. At one point one of the men spits on the arm of the cameraman.

The cup and ball show draws in huge crowds on the iconic bridge in London, but it is not all what it seems. One user in the comments explained: “There is a cup and ball mini show they do, as they are doing it (takes only a few mins,) everyone stood around watching are pick pocketed, bags taken, phones taken, random fight started to take attention away from the situation, and surrounded by the scammers gang.

“They steal thousands in the matter of a few hours at a time, and get very violent VERY quickly. Local Londoners know not to stand around AT ALL, even for a moment.”

Other Brits commented completely dismayed. One said “the UK is finished”, while another added “disgusting people”.

It comes as influencer Grace Beverley has shared on TikTok how her bag was “robbed” while it was placed “between her feet” as she sat outside at a restaurant in Notting Hill. Grace shared the video on TikTok to her fans on Monday 14 July with the caption: “Please stay vigilant (even if you’re sharing juicy goss!!)“. In the video Grace explains that she was sat outside Zephyr restaurant in Notting Hill when her “whole bag” that was placed “between her feet” was robbed.

She said: “This man managed to get the whole thing. Me and my sister were talking about juicy gossip so I feel that could get in the way. But, could you believe my entire bag, my brand new, first-ever, vintage Chanel, is dead”.