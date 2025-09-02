Firefighters are tackling a blaze “at the top of a building” in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent.

Firefighters are tackling a building blaze in the middle of a town centre - with a cordon currently in place. Six fire engines have been scrambled to the scene in Longton.

A cordon has gone up in the town as crews continue to get the blaze under control. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has told StokeonTrentLive it received a call at 2.50am to reports of a building fire on Market Place.

Six engines from stations in Longton, Hanley, Newcastle, Burslem and Cheadle, were all sent to the scene. A spokesperson told StokeonTrentLive: "We were called to a fire at the top of a building. We remain at the scene."

First Potteries has confirmed services 6, 6A, 11 and 11X will be diverted. A spokesperson told the local news outlet: "Due to a building fire, Market Street is closed in Longton.

"We will divert the above services between Fenton and Longton via Clarence Road, Ashwood, Upper Cross Street and Anchor Road. We are unable to serve the stop in Market Street until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Traffic monitoring system Inrix has confirmed the closure of Market Street. It reports how it's shut between Caroline Street and Anchor Road 'due to a building fire'.

It is not yet known what has caused the fire and if there are any injuries.