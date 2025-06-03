Police have released body-worn camera footage of a police officer who was dismissed for using “unreasonable force” and “aggressive” behaviour during the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Bournemouth.

The release of the footage comes as a crowdfunding campaign launched in support of the sacked officer, PC Lorne Castle of Dorset Police, has raised more than £31,000 as of Tuesday evening.

The two-minute clip, published by the force on Tuesday, shows Castle tackling the boy to the ground, swearing repeatedly and physically restraining him, including grabbing his face and throat.

The teenager, audibly distressed, is heard crying, “What have I done?” and “What did I do?” as Castle shouts back: “Stop screaming like a little b****, do you understand that? Shut up.”

Later, as the boy pleads, “My f***ing neck, get off me, I don’t want you on me,” Castle can be heard responding: “Stop resisting or I’m gonna smash you, do you understand?”

The footage, which formed part of a three-day disciplinary hearing that concluded on May 29, was released by the force to counter what it described as misinformation. “We are sharing body worn video to address concerns about misinformation and to reassure the public that… our officers will continue to be proactive and robust – but by using their powers proportionately and with respect,” said Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell.

Castle had denied gross misconduct but admitted to breaching standards of professional behaviour. An independent panel found his conduct amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice. He will also be placed on the police barred list.

Dorset Police said the officer had been responding to reports that the teenager may have been involved in two assaults. A knife was found on the boy after he was handcuffed, although there was no evidence it had been used in the earlier incidents. No further action was taken in relation to the assaults, and the boy received an out-of-court disposal for possession of the blade.

Castle’s arrest of the teen took place on January 27, 2024, just two days after a violent machete-related gang brawl in Bournemouth town centre. In a public statement, DCC Farrell added: “At times our officers are required to use force to effect the arrest of suspects… I have the utmost respect for the vast majority of officers… but I have never been in any doubt that PC Castle’s actions were excessive, aggressive and inappropriate.”

However, the decision has sparked backlash from members of the public and some within policing.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by retired T/Chief Inspector Chris Amey has described Castle as a “hero” and condemned Dorset Police for what he called a “witch hunt.” “He simply did what any one of us would do in that situation: try to gain control of the subject using reasonable force,” Amey wrote. “He admits that the language he used wasn't exactly professional, but in the heat of the moment, this can happen.”

Amey's lengthy post praised Castle’s decade of service, highlighting previous commendations for community policing, disrupting drug networks, and acts of bravery, including rescuing an elderly woman from a river in 2024. The post also criticised what it described as a culture of double standards in Dorset Police, alleging that senior officers have been protected despite more serious misconduct.

“We want to take that pressure away and allow Lorne and his family time to consider their options,” Amey wrote. “Their daddy is a hero and the best of us. Not what Dorset Police say he is.”

Support for Castle continues to grow online, with the GoFundMe campaign attracting thousands in donations and messages of solidarity. One donor wrote: “Having seen the clip released by Dorset Police, I felt compelled to make a second donation.”

The formal written outcome of the misconduct hearing is expected to be published at a later date.