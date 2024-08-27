Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who raped two women multiple times over 10 months and filmed himself raping one of them while she slept has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Louis Charles Cann, 38, from Gosport, was found guilty of nine counts of rape after a trial at Salisbury Crown Court. The rapes occurred between February 1 and December 17, 2022, in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas, and involved women known to Cann.

During the trial, the court heard how Cann manipulated, threatened, and verbally abused the women, with one victim physically assaulted after refusing sex. Cann, who denied the charges, was found guilty on June 5 and sentenced on August 22. His sentence includes 20 years in prison and an additional five-year extended licence period.

In addition to his prison sentence, Cann was given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

| Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Passing sentencing, His Honour Judge Adam Feest KC remarked on the humiliation, degradation, blackmail and manipulation used by Cann in order to rape these women, with the judge noting that one of the women was treated ‘like a rag doll’.

HHJ Feest said: “Neither I nor anyone listening to this case can properly understand the long-lasting trauma, distress, and fear that your actions have caused.”

Detective Sergeant Samantha Brown, from the Operation Amberstone Team, said: “The level of sexual violence and abuse that these women have suffered at the hands of this awful man is truly shocking.

“These women were degraded, manipulated and assaulted in the most appalling way. Nonetheless, they have shown incredible courage in standing up to this cowardly individual, and because of their strength and bravery Cann will now spend a lengthy period of time in jail.

“We want anyone who has been affected by rape or sexual abuse to have the confidence to report this. You will be believed and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”