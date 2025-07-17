More than 140 drivers are facing police action after being caught using mobile phones to take pictures and videos of a serious crash on the M54 this morning.

The incident, which occurred at around 7.40am near Junction 2 westbound, involved a lorry that jack-knifed on the carriageway. The crash prompted a full closure of the westbound side of the motorway between Junctions 3 and 2 until approximately 3pm.

While officers from Telford & Wrekin Police were at the scene managing the aftermath and making the road safe due to damage to the central barrier, they reported witnessing 144 drivers using their mobile phones to film or photograph the crash as they drove past.

The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield) via Shropshire Star | Ian Garfield (@iangarfield) via Shropshire Star

“It is incredibly dangerous and illegal to use your mobile phone while driving, whether that's to make a phone call, text or use the camera, and it can mean six points on a licence and a £200 fine,” a police spokesperson said. “All 144 drivers will now be contacted by officers, which includes 20 HGV drivers,” they added.

The M54 has since reopened, and no serious injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.