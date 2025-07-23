Two people have died and two people have been injured in a shooting incident in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said three vehicles attended the scene in Maguiresbridge and the air ambulance was also tasked. It added that one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by air ambulance and another was taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.

The PSNI has said the Drummeer Road remains closed to motorists and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Democratic Unionist Party assembly member Deborah Erskine has urged people not to speculate about the incident, while "police carry out their work".

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen said her "thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time". She added: "I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

More to follow.