Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved emu named Irwin, described as a “jolly emu who loved cuddles,” has been found dead a week after disappearing from Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary in Wiltshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sanctuary confirmed on Sunday that Irwin's body was discovered nearby, with staff believing he may have fallen into a river during the night.

Though emus are known to be strong swimmers, recent rainfall and dark conditions likely made it difficult for Irwin to navigate the waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt statement, the sanctuary said: “Whatever the case, we sincerely hope Irwin didn’t suffer for long. The thought of his struggle will always be with us. His absence always felt.”

The statement added: “We simply don’t have words to explain how sad this makes us all feel. Not only our fabulously dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly for the animals’ wellbeing, but also the Malmesbury community as a whole.”

Irwin the emu, has been found dead following earlier fears may have been "swept downstream" in a river. | Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary/PA Wire

The sanctuary also thanked those who had offered support during the search for Irwin. It said: “We extend our heartfelt, and sincere gratitude to everybody who sent us best wishes, reposted on social media, and searched with us. Your spirit of hope and positive energy has given us much strength this past week.”

Irwin had been missing for seven days, with the sanctuary sharing pictures of emu feathers and droppings in an effort to track him down. Irwin, believed to be around seven years old, was a flightless bird and a member of the same family as ostriches and kiwis. Emus are the second-largest living birds in the world after ostriches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin’s personality and love for life were fondly remembered by the sanctuary. It said: “Irwin was a jolly emu who loved cuddles, and especially cold showers during summer whereupon he would roll over before standing up and shaking himself dry before looking to us for another dowsing. This was him at his happiest."

Irwin the emu, has been found dead following earlier fears may have been "swept downstream" in a river. | Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary/PA Wire

The sanctuary also noted his playful side, saying: “He was also feisty and loved to chase the young emus around until they got bigger and gave as good as they got.”

Irwin is survived by fellow emus Cha Cha, Emmy, Momo, and Doble, who will continue to live in his name. Emus can live up to 25 years. In a touching farewell, the sanctuary added,“Irwin gave us much love, and lived happily at The Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary. He will never be forgotten. Irwin will live on in all our hearts. So long, Irwin. Precious boy.”