Man, 76, charged with child cruelty offences after three boys allegedly poisoned at Leicestershire summer camp
Jonathon Ruben, of Landmere Lane, Ruddington, Nottingham, faces three counts of wilful ill treatment of a child in relation to three boys. He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 2.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges after reviewing a file of evidence submitted by Leicestershire Police.
Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of a 76-year-old man with child cruelty offences following a police investigation into a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge, Leicestershire.
“This decision has been made after reviewing a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police. This has been an extremely upsetting and shocking moment for the community, and especially for the children and parents most directly affected.
“We would like to remind all concerned that there are now active criminal proceedings against Mr Ruben and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The charges follow an incident reported on Sunday, when several children attending a summer camp at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, near Melton, became unwell.
According to Leicestershire Police, eight boys aged between eight and 11 were taken to hospital as a precaution, along with one adult. All have since been discharged.
A statement from the police said: “The owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident.
“This is an active criminal investigation and we ask that people do not speculate further about the incident, particularly on social media platforms. Leicestershire Police continues to work closely with partners ensuring that full safeguarding is provided to all those affected.”