A man has been seen sticking his finger up a dog’s anus in a viral video, in an attempt to stop a violent attack believed to have taken place at Kingsbury Roe Green Park in northwest London over the weekend.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows a German Shepherd attacking a smaller dog while several bystanders try and fail to intervene. One man then resorts to an unorthodox method, inserting his finger into the attacking dog's anus, which momentarily causes the dog to let go.

The clip, shared on Twitter (formerly X), was captioned: "Man saves a small dog from a violent German Shepherd by repeatedly sticking his finger up the dog's butthole. Diabolical."

It added: "Multiple people tried stopping the attack by using various techniques but it wasn't until one brave man stuck his finger up the dog's poop chute that the dog backed off."

The footage has sparked debate online, with some describing the method as extreme but potentially effective. However, there is no scientific evidence that such a method reliably works, especially when dealing with an aggressive or highly aroused animal.

One comment said: “I know it sounds ridiculous, but this is actually what you do. I know a dude that was savagely getting mauled by a pack of dogs, and he started shoving his fingers in all of their butts and that's what saved him.”

The topic has even surfaced on parenting forum Mumsnet, where one user claimed a dog will “very likely let go” if you stick your fingers “firmly up the anus of the dog being aggressive.”

However, according to PetMD, the most effective way to break up a dog fight is to use water. “The best way to break up a dog fight is to throw water on them; it startles the dogs and gives you a window of a few seconds in which to draw attention away from the fight and separate the dogs quickly. If necessary, use an inanimate object such as a stick or broom to pry and separate the dogs,” the site advises.