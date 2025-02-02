Man's body found in Greater Manchester river as police look to establish a cause of death
Emergency services were called to Blackley around 9am yesterday (February 1) after a member of the public discovered the body in the section of water near Middleton Road.
Police, paramedics, and fire crews rushed to the scene. Several emergency service vehicles were spotted along Victoria Avenue, which intersects with Middleton Road and the River Irk.
A large police cordon was set up on the riverbank, with a blue forensic tent positioned in the middle. According to the Manchester Evening News, authorities recovered the body of a man from the water, though his age has not yet been confirmed.
An investigation is now underway. Detectives are currently uncertain about whether the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious and are awaiting post-mortem results. The cordon remains in place as inquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 9am (Saturday, February 1), two fire engines from Manchester Central and Whitefield, along with the Technical Response Unit from Ashton, attended an incident on Victoria Avenue, Manchester. Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour."
