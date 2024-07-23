Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a hunt for suspects after a teenage girl was allegedly raped by two boys under a bridge at a caravan park in Essex.

The ordeal is said to have happened at the Martello Beach Holiday Park in Clacton, Essex, just before 7.30pm on Friday, July 19. The girl, a young teenager, claimed she was assaulted by the boys - who are also young teens - under a bridge near the club house.

Police have now launched a hunt for the two suspects. One boy is said to have black hair and wearing a white vest and grey shorts with a lime green stripe down the side. The other is described as having dark blonde hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt with white writing on the bottom at the back, blue shorts and black flip flops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched a hunt for suspects after a teenage girl was allegedly raped by two boys under a bridge at a caravan park in Essex. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park contains a mix of privately-owned and rented holiday properties, with some permanent residents. It has an entertainment and leisure complex with an arcade, restaurant and entertainment venue, as well as an indoor swimming pool.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham said: “I know this incident will cause concern for those living and staying at the park and my team is working around the clock to identify these two boys. The victim and her family are being supported by specialist officers and staff. Over the weekend officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols while plain clothed officers have also been carrying out enquiries like house-to-house and speaking with residents.”