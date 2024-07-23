Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mattel has released the first blind Barbie as the toy company looks to expand the inclusivity of the famous doll collection.

The new toy, which Mattel has released during its 65th anniversary year, includes features such as a walking cane with a marshmallow tip, sunglasses, Velcro-fastened clothes and the eye gaze of the doll has been designed to tilt slightly upwards and out to reflect the eye gaze often seen on a blind individual. The company introduced the new doll and its features to allow accessible play for children with sight loss and well as representing a visually impaired woman in the Barbie collection.

Disability activist and broadcaster Lucy Edwards, who lost sight in her right eye at the age of 11 before becoming fully blind at 17 due to a rare genetic disease, has celebrated the release of the new doll and was the first in the UK to ‘meet’ her. She said: “This to me is just another step in that journey that finally we are creating a world that is made for blind young people to thrive, and if Barbie can be blind that means I can be blind and that is so important for the confidence of young people today.”

The newly released blind Barbie features the doll holding a walking cane with a marshmallow tip, sunglasses and accessible Velcro-lined clothes. | Mattel/PA Wire

Lucy added that it is “incredible” that Mattel has created a blind Barbie as part of its collection. Other dolls in the inclusive collection include Barbies with hearing loss, Down’s syndrome and in a wheelchair.

The broadcaster added: “I didn’t see myself represented so that meant I was scared of blindness. If I had a representation that said blindness is sassy, blindness is cool, blindness is OK, then I would have been more OK with losing my vision, but it was scary.”

Lucy Edwards has said that the released of the new doll is "incredible" | Mattel/PA Wire

Mattel worked with multiple charities in the creation of the new doll, including the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). Debbie Miller, from the RNIB, said: “I don’t think it is possible to create diverse products without speaking directly to the people that are affected with those things every single day, so it is so important.