Chris Wicks, who dreamed up the idea of Polly Pocket whilst in New York, has died after he was recently diagnosed with a rare form of neurological cancer.

Chris Wicks created Polly Pocket in 1983 for his daughter Kate, and for those of you who are unfamiliar with what it is, Chris used a repurposed makeup concept to create a home for a tiny doll figurine. According to the New York Post, “It wasn’t until 1989 that the self-enclosed playscape hit the market, after Kate had grown up and tucked Polly away in her toy chest for good. Wiggs rediscovered the compact and asked himself if it could be something more than a fond memory.”

Kate, the daughter of Chris Wiggs, told the New York Post that “I’m trying to remember the first moment he handed over the compact and I think it would have just been very ordinary. ‘Oh, I made this. Here you go,’” she told the outlet. “Because he was always making stuff, it was the most natural thing in the world.”

Chris Wiggs dead at 74: British Polly Pocket inventor has passed away at his home in France | AFP via Getty Images

After Polly Pocket hit the market, it was sold by Mattel, which also makes Barbies, however Chris Wiggs still kept the rights to it. However, he did sell it to them in 2007 when he decided to focus on music. The Polly Pocket toys were taken off the shelves by Mattel in 2012 when they stopped selling, but they were brought back in 2018.

For those of you who are Polly Pocket fans, you may already know that following the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, a Polly Pocket film is in the works. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is set to star as Polly Pocket and said on her Instagram that "As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!”

The Polly Pocket movie is set to be directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham, she revealed in a statement to Variety that “Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director.”