Northamptonshire Police officer Matthew Hunt has been sacked after sending sexual messages to 14-year-old girl he had met on duty | Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been sacked for sending sexual messages to a vulnerable 14-year-old girl he had met on duty.

Police constable Matthew Hunt acted with “predatory sexual intent” by sending her messages that referenced sexual activity and were “personal in tone”, a misconduct panel found on Friday. The conversations took place over the course of a week and emerged when the child’s school became aware of an apparent plan to meet for “something to eat”, the panel said.

It found the officer “would have sought face-to-face contact” with the girl, named as Child A.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Ivan Balhatchet, chaired the panel and said in the written decision: “This is a case of a police officer involved in child sexual exploitation, intended, I find, to lead to sexual abuse. This is premeditated, planned, targeted, and involves deliberate or predatory steps. This case reveals both a sexual attraction to children but also the arrogance of a police officer thinking he could get away with it.”

Hunt sought to move communication to private channels “to reduce the chances of being caught”, Mr Balhatchet said. He added that the child was vulnerable “both because of her age and other factors. The Chief Constable also determined that if PC Matthew Hunt not resigned, he would have been dismissed, saying: “As the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, I am appalled. This officer is a disgrace to the force and the wider police service.”

Hunt was dismissed without notice after being found to have committed gross misconduct. He did not attend the remote proceedings and Mr Balhatchet said Hunt had “chosen to disengage from the process”, with no character evidence or other personal mitigation submitted to the panel.

The officer had previously admitted his actions, that they amounted to gross misconduct by discreditable conduct, and had offered his resignation. He was still a serving officer at the time of the Friday’s hearing and was subject to an interim protective Sexual Risk Order, the panel said.

Hunt was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, authority respect and courtesy, and honesty and integrity.

Mr Balhatchet said: “The priority of the police service is to protect the most vulnerable in society. This officer has done the exact opposite and done so deliberately for his own perverted reasons.

“Child A and her family may need the assistance of the police in the future. Granted the evidence in the bundle that seems to me a realistic possibility. There is a significant risk here that the family, and others in similar positions, might be slow to trust police officers, or unable to trust them fully, due to PC Hunt’s actions.

“There is also the question of their trust in professionals more widely, which is likely to be undermined by PC Hunt’s predatory behaviour.” He added: “I would like to say that I am so sorry to the victim, her family and the public of Northamptonshire.”

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley, who oversees Professional Standards for Northamptonshire Police, said: “As a result of our investigations, the Force’s Counter-Corruption Unit successfully applied to obtain an interim Sexual Risk Order (SRO) for this suspended officer on November 27 after which Northamptonshire Police took the swiftest steps possible to remove him from the organisation by arranging a fast-track misconduct hearing.

“Individuals such as this former officer have no place in policing, and we remain absolutely determined to continue to root out all police officers and staff whose conduct falls short of what is expected.

“To that end, our Professional Standards Department has expanded in the past year, and we now have a record number of experienced detectives whose job it is to tackle police-perpetrated crime. This is all part of our constant ambition to improve culture as well as instil confidence in those who want to report misconduct.

“I fully understand there are low levels of confidence in policing at present and we need to rebuild that trust. Upholding the highest standards will continue to be our number one priority in the year ahead.”