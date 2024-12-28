Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in northwest London in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to Linacre Road, Willesden Green on 4.16am on December 28 where a man was found with serious stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe the victim was a male in his 30s. Officers are working to identify his next of kin and they will be supported by specialist officers.

Road closures remain in place around the scene as work continues to gather evidence. There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 1013/28DEC. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.