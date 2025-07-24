A teenager has been reported missing after a car was found on fire in Fife.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Milne, 17, who was the driver of the car, is believed to have left the scene after the car was found at around 1am on Thursday (July 24) on the B941 between Kilconquar and Largoward.

While the fire was successfully put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, concern was raised as there were no occupants in or nearby the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black football top, black joggers and black and white Adidas trainers.

Matthew Milne was reported missing on Thursday.

Sergeant Chris Hail said: “Concerns are growing for Matthew’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well. Extensive searches are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has seen Matthew or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“If Matthew hears about this appeal then I urge him to contact us or his family.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101, quoting incident number 0197 of Thursday, 24 July, 2025.