The family of British mum Michelle Exton, killed in a hit-and-run in Tenerife, is still searching for answers two years later, as no arrests have been made.

Michelle, 50, from Dronfield, Derbyshire, suffered fatal head injuries after being struck by a white van that mounted the pavement while she was on a family holiday. She was rushed to the hospital but died four days later. The incident also left her 77-year-old mother, Ann, seriously injured.

Her daughter Sophia, 25, is now renewing appeals for anyone with information to come forward, following a successful legal bid to reopen the criminal investigation.

Sophia said: “Mum didn’t deserve to die in the way she did. All we want to do is at least honour her memory by establishing the answers she deserves. We’ll never stop trying to get justice for Mum.”

She continued: “There must be people out there who either witnessed the collision or have information about it. We’d urge them to search their conscience and come forward with information. The smallest detail could prove vital in helping the police.”

Sophia described her mother as a “wonderful, loving, caring person” whose absence has left the family shattered. “The hurt, anguish, and pain we wake with each day is still as raw now as it was when she died. We never expected that when Mum went on holiday, she’d never come home.”

Spanish police initially launched a search for the driver of the van, described as a white man around 5ft 8ins tall with a bald or closely shaven head. The passenger-side wing mirror of the vehicle, possibly a white Mercedes Sprinter, Renault Traffic, Nissan Primastar, or Vauxhall Vivaro, was left behind at the scene.

However, the investigation was closed after three weeks on the orders of a judge. Following an appeal by lawyers from Irwin Mitchell, the investigation has since been reopened, but no arrests have been made.

James Riley, an international serious injury lawyer with Irwin Mitchell, said: “Understandably, Michelle’s family remains devastated by her death and the circumstances surrounding it. While it’s two years since Michelle’s death, time has stood still for the family because of the many unanswered questions that remain.”

He added: “As we continue to support the family, we join them in asking people with information about the incident to come forward to assist the police. Nothing will ever make up for Michelle’s death, but if the driver is found, it at least provides her loved ones with some form of closure.”

Sophia and Michelle’s younger daughter Jess, 16, have received interim payments from the civil case, but the family remains focused on the ongoing criminal investigation.

Sophia said: “Our family is still in pieces over Mum’s death, and we haven’t been able to start the process of trying to grieve for her because of everything that has happened. We would do anything to have Mum back in our lives. Our family just isn’t the same without her.”

Anyone with information about the collision or the driver is urged to contact Philip Banks at Irwin Mitchell on 0121 214 5236 or via email at [email protected].