Missing pensioner, 82, found dead near slip road of M62 after desperate search - police issue statement

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 hour ago
A woman has been found dead near to the westbound slip road of junction nine of the M62.

The body has been found following a desperate search for a missing pensioner. Carole Potts was reported as missing by her family at around 10.30pm on Monday night (18 November).

The 82-year-old disappeared from her home in Warrington and officers issued an appeal for help to trace her, stating that she may be “confused”. Tragically, the force confirmed yesterday morning (Tuesday 19 November) that a body had been found near to the westbound slip road of junction nine of the M62. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police believe it is Carole and her next of kin have been informed.

Her death is not believed to be suspicious. In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "Officers searching for a missing pensioner in Warrington have sadly located a body.

A woman has been found dead near to the westbound slip road of junction nine of the M62. (Photo: Cheshire Police)
A woman has been found dead near to the westbound slip road of junction nine of the M62. (Photo: Cheshire Police) | Cheshire Police

"Carole Potts was reported missing by her family at 10.30pm on Monday 18 November. Sadly, a body was located earlier today, Tuesday 19 November, near to the westbound slip road of junction 9 of the M62. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of Carole. Her next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner. As a result of the incident the westbound slip road the M62 at junction 9 is currently closed." The slip road on the motorway has since been reopened.

