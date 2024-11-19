Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major search has been launched for a 16-year-old boy who went missing overnight in freezing conditions.

Aleksandr Benga was last seen about 8.45am on Monday (19 November) near the waterwheel in the Lews Castle Grounds at Stornoway. The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a beige jumper and black jeans, and may be in possession of a red jacket.

A major air, land and sea search has been mounted for the missing teenager. The hunt for the teen has intensified amid bitterly cold temperatures that saw temperatures drop as low as -9C overnight on the Isle of Lewis.

The region was handed a 42-hour warning for snow and ice until Wednesday (20 November). The latest Met Office yellow weather warning kicked in at 4pm on last night and lasts right through until 10am on Wednesday.

Coastguard and fire personnel have been searching in the castle grounds, Willowglen, and adjacent areas. Coastguards, police, the lifeboat and helicopter also mounted a major search again today, concentrated on the Stornoway area.

Inspector David Hall said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Aleksandr, as are his family. He has not been seen for over 24 hours now. It was extremely cold overnight and we would ask residents to check their outbuildings and sheds as he may have sought shelter there.

“Local officers, along with assistance from HM Coastguard and RNLI’s Stornoway lifeboat have resumed search activity this morning. As our enquiries continue, I would urge anyone who has seen or heard from Aleksandr or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0803 of Monday, 18 November, 2024.”

A spokesperson for Stornoway Coastguard said: ”We are now into the second day of searching for Alexander, and would appeal to anyone in the Stornoway town and Castle Grounds areas to please be vigilant and report anything to Police Scotland Highland and Islands via 101 or to HM Coastguard via 999. We would ask anyone able to safely do so to check their outbuildings in case he has sought refuge from the overnight weather conditions.

"There will be high levels of search activity today, and ask for your patience as we move personnel and vehicles around the area.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are appealing to the public for information about a missing teenager in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

"Aleksandr Benga (16) was last seen about 08:45 on Monday 18 November 2024 near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle. Aleksandr was last seen wearing a beige jumper and black jeans, and may be in possession of a red jacket. If you see Aleksandr, or have any information that may help us, please phone 101 with incident reference 0803 of 18/11/2024.”