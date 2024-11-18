Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for a missing woman from Salford, Manchester, who was last seen six days ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Ball was last seen in north Manchester on Tuesday 12 November on Waterloo Road, in Cheetham Hill. Police have issued a desperate appeal in a bid to trace her.

The 37-year-old was last seen on the Tuesday morning and police say they are “worried about her”. The force believes that she may be in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is white, slim, 5ft 7in tall and has long brown hair. A picture of Sarah was shared on Sunday night (17 November) on social media as part of an appeal and anyone with information or sightings is urged to get in contact.

Concerns are growing for a missing woman from Salford, Manchester, who was last seen six days ago. (Photo: Blackpool Police) | Blackpool Police

In a statement, Blackpool Police said: "Have you seen Sarah Ball? Sarah is missing from home in Manchester but we believe she could be in Blackpool and we are worried about her.

"She was last seen in Manchester on the morning of November 12. If you see her or know where she could be please call 101 quoting log 0053 of November 17th."