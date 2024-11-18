Missing person: Urgent appeal issued to find missing woman, 37, last seen six days ago in Manchester as police 'worried'

Concerns are growing for a missing woman from Salford, Manchester, who was last seen six days ago.

Sarah Ball was last seen in north Manchester on Tuesday 12 November on Waterloo Road, in Cheetham Hill. Police have issued a desperate appeal in a bid to trace her.

The 37-year-old was last seen on the Tuesday morning and police say they are “worried about her”. The force believes that she may be in Blackpool.

She is white, slim, 5ft 7in tall and has long brown hair. A picture of Sarah was shared on Sunday night (17 November) on social media as part of an appeal and anyone with information or sightings is urged to get in contact.

In a statement, Blackpool Police said: "Have you seen Sarah Ball? Sarah is missing from home in Manchester but we believe she could be in Blackpool and we are worried about her.

"She was last seen in Manchester on the morning of November 12. If you see her or know where she could be please call 101 quoting log 0053 of November 17th."

