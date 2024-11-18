Missing person: Urgent appeal issued to find missing woman, 37, last seen six days ago in Manchester as police 'worried'
Sarah Ball was last seen in north Manchester on Tuesday 12 November on Waterloo Road, in Cheetham Hill. Police have issued a desperate appeal in a bid to trace her.
The 37-year-old was last seen on the Tuesday morning and police say they are “worried about her”. The force believes that she may be in Blackpool.
She is white, slim, 5ft 7in tall and has long brown hair. A picture of Sarah was shared on Sunday night (17 November) on social media as part of an appeal and anyone with information or sightings is urged to get in contact.
In a statement, Blackpool Police said: "Have you seen Sarah Ball? Sarah is missing from home in Manchester but we believe she could be in Blackpool and we are worried about her.
