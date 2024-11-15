Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 24-year-old man from Illinois missed his flight home despite turning up to the airport - and was found dead four days later.

In October 2024, while doing lineman work in Savannah, Georgia, John Combs was admitted to hospital. According to a report by WRSP-TV, John called his father, Chris, and told him he felt he could not put his thoughts together.

"I couldn't ever imagine him sounding scared in any type of situation, but this had him scared," Chris told WRSP-TV. He added: "You could tell that he felt alone. This was not his normal crew of guys that he worked with."

Chris said John was so shaken up by the ordeal that he made a plan to return home to Rochelle, Illinois on 4 October. Chris said: "He got in line at the [Atlanta] airport, checked that orange tool bag on. The bag flew, he didn’t. And what happened from there, I have no idea”.

A witness, who was reportedly scheduled to be on John's flight, said just before boarding, John stood up and gave the following speech. WRSP-TV said the witness paraphrased: "My name is John Combs from Rochelle, Illinois. My whole life has been a lie. I'm no good at anything I do. I don't want to be a lineman anymore”.

Four days after that incident, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 196 labour union reported John missing. Sunrise Family Restaurant in Illinois posted on Facebook: “John is from Rochelle and is one of our regulars at the restaurant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and his family and that he is located and is safe! If anyone has family or friends in that area please be on the lookout for him!”.

On 8 October the Montgomery police in Alabama reported a man being hit by a train the same day as the airport scene. They later identified the victim as John. His family still questions how he could've ended up over 150 miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson.

IBEW Local 196 posted on Facebook: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected loss of our Brother, John Combs. John was a dedicated member of our union, a joy to be around and his infectious kindness will be very missed.

“John’s family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the local community of Montgomery, Alabama for their and efforts to locate him. They are especially grateful to the IBEW family for their outpouring of help during this difficult time. Please keep John’s family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts. Details on services will be shared as they become available. Rest in peace, Brother John. You will be deeply missed.”

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email [email protected].