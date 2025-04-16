Missing people: Police appeal for man last seen amid Aston Villa v PSG football match in Birmingham wearing Villa shirt

Police have issued an appeal for a missing man in Birmingham who was last seen wearing an Aston Villa football shirt.

The man, named Shaun, was last seen amid Aston Villa’s Champions League football match against PSG last night (Tuesday 15 April). Birmingham Police say he was last seen at 7pm wearing an Aston Villa shirt.

Birmingham Police posted on Facebook: “Have you seen Shaun, aged 42, who’s missing from Birmingham? Shaun was last seen 19:00 on 15/04/25, wearing a grey hat, Aston Villa jacket, white and red trainers and a checked backpack . Call 999 if you see Shaun, quoting log 5132-150425”.

Police have issued an appeal for a missing man in Birmingham who was last seen wearing an Aston Villa football shirt. (Photo: Birmingham Police/Facebook)Police have issued an appeal for a missing man in Birmingham who was last seen wearing an Aston Villa football shirt. (Photo: Birmingham Police/Facebook)
The post has been shared over 300 times with locals from Birmingham sending their well wishes for the man to be found safe soon. The football match took place at Villa Park in Birmingham last night.

Villa threatened to pull off a stunning comeback against Paris St-Germain before going out of the Champions League on a dramatic night. PSG managed to regain a measure of composure to hold on and will meet Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semi-final.

