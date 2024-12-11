A major police hunt is underway for a pensioner who has now been missing for more than a week.

Specialist squads have been scrambled in the hunt for the 86-year-old John Taylor. Warwickshire Police has issued an update as the search for Mr Taylor continues.

He was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, December 4. Over the past week both police and the local community in Coventry have spent everyday searching for him.

Now, Warwickshire Police has said: "Based on the information we have gathered through our investigations, our searches have focused on the area around Kenilworth Castle and Abbey Fields. We do not believe John has travelled beyond this area."

The force previously said it was at “full capacity” in the hunt for the missing man, fondly known to his family as 'Pop', and this includes search specialists, door-to-door enquiries, financial checks, mobile phone enquiries, police dogs, drones, dash cam footage and the police helicopter. Now the force has said that search specialists will continue the hunt in areas too treacherous for other teams and the public.

A force spokesperson told Coventry Telegraph: “This week, we continue to search using experts who can search in areas that have been unsafe without specialist kit and equipment. As we continue to support John’s family, and to work with partner agencies in the search for John, we just wanted to say a thank you to all for your support.

"We will provide further updates when there’s factual information we can share with the support of John’s family." On Facebook many left comments for the family of John Taylor.

One user wrote: “Praying he is found safe and well soon”. Another said: “It now needs to go national on the tv. Someone may of seen him who’s not on Facebook. Thinking of his family at this time”.