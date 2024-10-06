Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sisters of Victoria Taylor have said that they feel “distraught” and “sick” over the search for the missing mum amid fears that the search of the River Derwent could be called off due to “dangerous” conditions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Taylor has been missing from her home address in Malton since Monday, September 30. The 34-year-old woman was last seen on CCTV at a BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton - she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

Her sisters, Emma and Heidi have issued a statement via police in which they said they were “distraught” over their sibling’s whereabout being currently unknown. The statement read: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV image released as the search for Victoria Taylor continues. | North Yorkshire Police

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far. The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family.

“The police have told us that searches will continue over the weekend for which we are grateful. The water is challenging at the moment due to the recent weather so if people are out searching for Vixx, then please do not put yourself at risk.”

Victoria Taylor, 34, has been missing from her home in Malton for three days. | North Yorkshire Police

Groups of concerned locals have arranged search parties to look for Ms Taylor, with one posting on a Facebook page that recent rain in the area has left conditions at the river “dangerous”. They said: "The river is very dangerous when it's receding. There's a slippery bank side."

Another added: "Looks like we have had some rain overnight, which is going to have made the riverside banks even more slippery... The paths are waterlogged in places."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria with her brother, Matthew. | North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police has organised searches of the River Derwent by specialist officers this week. Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said:“We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

“If you do have any information which can help with the search then please call us 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.”